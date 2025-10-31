Iran participating in 28th Algiers International Book Fair 

TEHRAN – Iran is present at the 28th Algiers International Book Fair, which opened on October 29 at the Exhibition Palace in in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

The publishing industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran has participated in the event after several years, thanks to continuous efforts by the Iran Book and Literature House and the Cultural Attaché Office of Iran in Algeria.

Representing Iran at the cultural event, the Iran Book and Literature House has displayed hundreds of titles in various fields, presenting literary works, specialized publications, and cultural programs, IRNA reported.

According to reports, people's expressions of emotion towards the presence of Iran were very tangible, and many of them showed their interest and respect by taking photos with the flag of the Islamic Republic.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Saïfi Gharib, Algeria’s Minister of Culture, and the Minister of Culture and Communication of Mauritania, the guest of honor of this year’s edition. Alongside the main exhibition, numerous cultural panels and literary discussions are being held, with a significant focus on the theme of Palestinian resistance.

A total of 1,254 publishing houses from 49 countries have attended this year’s edition of the fair. Held under the theme “The Book: A Meeting Place of Cultures,” the fair features 290 Algerian publishing houses, 410 publishers from Arab countries, and 554 foreign publishers, in addition to more than 250 writers and intellectuals from Algeria, Africa, and other countries around the world.

The fair’s cultural program features 55 events, including lectures and seminars on the novel and children’s literature, as well as sessions highlighting creativity in the age of artificial intelligence, memory and history, and poetry evenings advocating for humanitarian causes. The Islamic Republic of Mauritania is this year’s guest of honor.

The Algiers International Book Fair is one of the most prominent cultural events in Africa and the Arab world—and the largest international fair in Algeria.

Every year, it brings together millions of visitors, thousands of national and international publishers, and a vibrant cultural program featuring hundreds of renowned writers and influential literary figures.

It is more than just a book fair; it is a hub of dialogue, diversity, cooperation, and exchange, celebrating literature in all its forms. This year’s event will run until November 8.

SS/SAB

