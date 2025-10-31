‘Regressive and irresponsible’, Araghchi slams Washington over resumed nuclear testing

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly criticized Washington’s recent announcement to resume nuclear weapons testing, describing it as a reckless and backward step that threatens global security.

In a statement released Thursday, Araghchi denounced the U.S. for rebranding its “Department of Defense” as the “Department of War,” describing the country as a “nuclear-armed bully.” He noted that Washington targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in June, while simultaneously pursuing its own nuclear weapons tests—actions he said flagrantly violate international law.

“The same bully has been demonizing Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities and threatening our safeguarded facilities, all in blatant violation of international law,” Araghchi said. He added that the U.S. represents the “world’s most dangerous proliferation risk,” warning that its renewed nuclear tests endanger international peace and stability.

Araghchi called on the global community to hold Washington accountable for normalizing nuclear proliferation, urging nations to unite against what he described as a dangerous precedent.

The warning follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on Wednesday, in which he highlighted America’s nuclear arsenal as the world’s largest, attributing the achievement to updates and renovations undertaken during his administration. Trump acknowledged the destructive power of nuclear weapons and expressed reluctance about testing them, saying, “I HATED to do it, but had no choice!”

Trump further justified the decision by citing nuclear developments in other countries, directing the newly renamed “Department of War” to initiate tests immediately. In support of the policy, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, told reporters outside the White House: “It’s an important part of American national security to make sure that this nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly. To be clear, we know that it does work properly, but you got to keep on top of it over time, and the president just wants to make sure that we do that.”

In June, Trump repeated unfounded claims that Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head, Rafael Grossi, has repeatedly confirmed that there is no evidence Iran is developing nuclear weapons, aligning with Iran’s own statements and the agency’s official reports.

In an unprovoked, brazen act of aggression on June 13, Israel targeted Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists who had previously been placed on sanctions lists based on IAEA reports. Israel also killed civilians.

On June 22, the U.S. military bombed Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites in violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).