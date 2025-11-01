What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by a group of artists are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery. The exhibition will be running until November 21 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Negah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Amir Sanjabi.

The exhibit entitled “Passing” will continue until November 16 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Farzad Shekari is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition named “On the Verge of Forgetting” will run until November 11 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Atashzad Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Sadaf Sepehr, Maryam Rafiei, Soheila Mirqasemi and Saeideh Toutounchian.

The exhibit titled “Vina” will run until November 5 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by a number of artists including Aram Khadem, Mona Shahsavar, Nazila Ganjizadeh, Amin Nourani and Bita Goudarzi.

The exhibition runs until November 10 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Aran Gallery is showcasing paintings by Fatemeh Bahman Siahmard in an exhibition.

The exhibition will be running until November 14 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shirana Shahbazi.

The exhibit will be running until November 7 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

Photo

* Mehrdad Afsari is putting his latest photos on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until November 14 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of photos by a number of Iranian art students is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 14 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

Sculpture

* A collection of sculptures by Saeid Mahmoudi is currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Wound and Purgatory: Between Suffering and Possibility” will run until November 5 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

