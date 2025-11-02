"The Waltz of Chance" to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN- An adaptation of French playwright Victor Haim’s play "The Waltz of Chance" ("La Valse du Hasard") is scheduled to go on stage at Tehran's City Theater Complex on Tuesday.

Parisa Moqtadi is the director of the play, which is based on a translation by Asghar Nouri.

Farzaneh Qassemzadeh and Alirez Akhavan are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until November 28.

In "The Waltz of Chance," a woman risks her eternal life in purgatory. She recounts what she considers to be significant events, yet it is impossible to understand why she is judged well or poorly by God's intermediary, the Angel. The Angel may be applying a psychoanalytic principle, suggesting that nothing is truly insignificant in human chatter.

The story explores themes of fate, judgment, and the subconscious, leaving the reasons behind her evaluation ambiguous. Her narrative reveals her inner struggles and perceptions, but the true criteria for her fate remain unclear. Ultimately, the tale reflects on the complexity of human existence and the mysterious nature of divine judgment, emphasizing that what seems trivial may carry profound meaning.

