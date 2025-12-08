Iran has five contenders at 2025 world’s most dominant wrestler

TEHRAN - Five Iranian wrestlers have been named among the contenders for the title of the most dominant wrestler of 2025 according to United World Wrestling (UWW).

The UWW announced the nominees for the 2025 Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers, with Iran's freestyle and Greco-Roman national team members having a notable presence on this list.

Greco-Roman Wrestling Nominees:

Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia, 77 kg)

Mohammadhadi Saravi (Iran, 97 kg)

Saeid Esmaeili (Iran, 67 kg)

Gholamreza Farrokhi (Iran, 82 kg)

Aytzhan Kalmakhanov (Uzbekistan, 63 kg)

Freestyle Wrestling Nominees:

Zaur Uguev (Russia, 61 kg)

Zahid Valencia (USA, 87 kg)

Kyle Snyder (USA, 97 kg)

Rahman Amouzad (Iran, 65 kg)

Amirhossein Zare (Iran, 125 kg)