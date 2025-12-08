Energy efficiency conference opens in Tehran with focus on reducing consumption

TEHRAN – The fourth International Conference and Exhibition on Iran Energy Optimization and Efficiency (IREEC) opened on Monday at Milad Towe Conference Hall, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and knowledge-based firms to address what has become one of the country’s most persistent economic challenges: high energy consumption and low efficiency.

The event is organized by the Renewable Energy Association and the Energy Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in cooperation with a broad coalition of scientific and industry associations.

At the opening session, Esmaeil Saghab-Esfahani, head of the Organization for Energy Optimization and Strategic Management, said the body’s statute has been approved through coordination between the oil and energy ministers and the head of the Planning and Budget Organization.

He noted that the establishment of the energy optimization organization was the result of cooperation among several government entities.

The two-day conference features specialized panels on energy policy, industrial energy optimization, and efficiency improvements in buildings and transportation.

An accompanying exhibition showcases the latest technologies and practical solutions from domestic and international companies aimed at reducing energy waste and boosting efficiency.

