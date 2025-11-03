Iran, Russia agree to form joint transport task force, digital single window

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia have agreed to establish a joint transport task force and launch a digital single window system between Tehran and Moscow to address logistical challenges and boost bilateral trade, a senior Iranian transport official said.

According to Mehdi Asadi, head of logistics and multimodal transport at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the two initiatives aim to streamline customs procedures, enhance transparency, and facilitate trade operations between the two countries.

Asadi said the agreement followed recent talks between Iranian and Russian transport officials, during which the two sides discussed shipping challenges in the Caspian Sea, obstacles along the eastern branch of the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC), and trade imbalances.

He added that the creation of a permanent joint working group would allow regular meetings to monitor progress and coordinate solutions.

Both sides, Asadi noted, demonstrated strong commitment to overcoming current barriers and expanding transport capacity between Iran and Russia.

EF/MA