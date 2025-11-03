Lighting and security system installed at Lar’s Neshat Garden

TEHRAN - The Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Larestan has completed and inaugurated a lighting and surveillance camera project at the historical Neshat Garden in Lar, southern Iran, the department’s head said.

Mohammad-Ebrahim Kian, head of the Larestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts office, said the project is aimed to enhance the security of the Bagh-e Neshat historical site, improve urban tourism infrastructure, and enhance the visual appeal of the complex during nighttime.

“It not only helps preserve and protect the site but also plays a significant role in attracting tourists and promoting cultural and social activities,” Kian said.

He added that the Bagh-e Neshat mansion, one of Larestan’s well-known landmarks, dates back to 1156 AH (1743 CE) and was listed as a national heritage site in 1974 under registration number 973.

Located in Fars province, Lar is a historic city known for its traditional bazaars, old caravanserais, mosques, and ancient fortifications, where both modern and traditional architecture coexist.

AM