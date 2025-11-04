Gazans still face death, misery and starvation 

TEHRAN – Developments in Gaza show that the occupying Israeli regime continues its attacks across the besieged Gaza enclave, despite a fragile truce agreement. The al-Ahli Hospital reported that a Palestinian was killed by the Israeli fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Another Palestinian was killed in a drone strike on Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, while a third was wounded when the Israeli regime quadcopter opened fire in the eastern neighborhood. Medical teams said that they could not retrieve the victim’s body due to the ongoing Israeli regime’s gunfire in the area.

The attacks form part of a broader campaign of renewed bombings by occupation forces across Gaza, which experts argue would not go ahead without a greenlight from America, which brokered the fragile truce.

Intense air and artillery strikes were reported near al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, with explosions shaking residential buildings and damaging public infrastructure.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli regime’s drones dropped bombs around the al-Awda School in the city of Abasan al-Kabira, while continuous shelling and bulldozing operations were reported east of Khan Yunis.

The combination of bombardment and ground activity has made it nearly impossible for emergency responders to reach many affected areas.

A study published in The Lancet estimated that over 3 million years of human life have been lost due to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the “continued violations” of the October 10 peace deal. Speaking in Doha, Guterres demanded an immediate end to the breaches, echoing findings from Gaza’s Government Media Office.

According to its director, Ismail al-Thawabteh, the Israeli regime has carried out at least 194 violations since the agreement took effect.

These include incursions beyond the so-called “yellow line”, artillery fire on residential neighborhoods, and the prevention of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

The same office reported that the occupying regime has restricted the delivery of tents, mobile homes, and medical supplies, while air strikes and demolitions have killed and injured civilians.

Only 3,203 aid trucks, about 24 percent of the promised amount under America’s truce, have been allowed into Gaza. The Rafah crossing remains sealed since Israeli occupation forces destroyed its Palestinian side in May.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. The Gaza fishermen’s union reported that five fishermen were detained by the occupation regime’s military off the Gaza coast on Tuesday and taken to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, nearly 75,000 displaced Palestinians are now crowded into UNRWA facilities, many of which have been damaged or partially destroyed. The UN agency has warned that shelters are dangerously overcrowded, leaving women and girls particularly vulnerable. “For many displaced women and girls, daily life means coping without dignity, safety, or adequate hygiene,” the agency said.

Access to basic healthcare and sanitation remains severely limited, compounding the public health crisis.

As the Israeli regime’s bombardment and blockade continue to devastate Gaza, new research underscores the immense human toll.

A study published in The Lancet estimated that over 3 million years of human life have been lost due to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Using official data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which listed 60,199 direct deaths by July’s end, the medical journal calculated that the occupation regime’s assault resulted in 3,082,363 life-years lost since October 7, 2023.

The figure excludes deaths indirectly caused by destroyed infrastructure, blocked food and water, and the collapse of medical care.

The study paints a stark picture: beyond the daily casualties, Gaza is enduring an irreversible loss of generations, an outcome that lays bare the catastrophic scale of the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

