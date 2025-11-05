20th Resistance Theater Festival set to promote culture of sacrifice, justice 

TEHRAN- The call for the 20th International Resistance Theater Festival has been officially announced, inviting international artists to collaborate in this edition of the event.

Under the banner “Iran, An Eternal Stage of Resistance,” the festival aims to expand the discourse of resistance and promote the culture of sacrifice, steadfastness, and justice across Iran, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The event seeks to harness the experience of nineteen previous editions to identify and support talented resistance theater artists nationwide and internationally, the report added.

The festival will be held across six main categories, Playwriting Competition, Stage Theater, Street Theater, Scientific-Research Seminar, Workshops and International.

The call emphasizes the creation of artistic works inspired by the Israel and the U.S.'s 12-day aggression against Iran, alongside themes highlighting martyrs and fighters of the Islamic Revolution, the Sacred Defense, the Resistance Axis, nuclear martyrs, the heroic struggles of the Palestinian and Gaza people, and the role of women in resistance.

The scientific and research segment aims to develop theoretical literature on resistance theater, foster interdisciplinary dialogue among artists and researchers, and examine the social role of committed theater in the contemporary world. Additionally, the workshops will be held across various provinces, featuring masterclasses in playwriting and street theater.

According to the secretariat, submissions are open from mid-November to April 2026.

Organized by the Theater of Revolution and Sacred Defense Association and the Cultural Foundation for Revayat-e Fat’h, the festival is scheduled to be held in Tehran and various cities across the country during the Sacred Defense Week (September 22 to 29, 2026).

The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival, directed by Mohammad Kazemtabar, will be hosted throughout Iran, welcoming audiences and artists from across the nation.

