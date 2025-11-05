Iran shines at Malaysia’s Culture and Food Exhibition

TEHRAN--An exhibition showcasing Iranian culture and art was held in the heart of Malaysia, where Iran earned a top ranking among 45 participating countries.

The University of Malaya (UM) hosted the three-day International Week and Nations Exhibition, featuring traditional festivals and cultural displays from across the world as part of ASEAN celebrations, wanaen.com reported.

More than 10,000 visitors, including students, professors, Malaysian officials, ambassadors, and cultural representatives, attended the event.

Iran’s pavilion, organized by Iranian professors and students residing in Malaysia under the supervision of Dr. Adela Assemi and in collaboration with the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia, showcased the nation’s art, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine.

Habib-Reza Arzani, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Malaysia, visited the festival and met with Iranian participants, emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy through art and education.

Iran secured the top award among 45 participating countries, including India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Japan, and Bangladesh.

Dr. Assemi, an AI specialist and professor at the University of Malaya, accepted the prize during the closing ceremony attended by Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education, Zambry Abd Kadir, and several ambassadors.

This achievement once again highlighted Iran’s strong presence in promoting its rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine on the global stage.

