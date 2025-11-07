Iran, Kenya eye trade expansion with innovation hub, direct flights

TEHRAN – Iran and Kenya are exploring new avenues to deepen bilateral trade and technological cooperation, including plans to establish a permanent Iranian product exhibition center in Nairobi, a joint innovation hub, and a direct Tehran–Nairobi flight, officials said during a meeting between the Kenyan ambassador and the Iran–East Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) portal, Kenya’s ambassador in Tehran met with Masoud Berahman, head of the Iran–East Africa Joint Chamber, to discuss mechanisms for expanding economic, trade, and technology ties between the two countries.

The two sides outlined six key areas of cooperation:

Trade and investment: Creation of a joint Iran–Kenya committee under the chamber to oversee economic projects, reduce tariffs on selected goods, and launch a permanent exhibition center for Iranian products in Nairobi.

Agriculture and food industries: Development of joint projects in agricultural machinery, tea and coffee processing, dairy production, and packaging.

Infrastructure: Participation of Iranian firms in Kenya’s construction, housing, and road development projects.

Technology and digital economy: Collaboration in renewable energy, fintech, and artificial intelligence, and the creation of a joint Iran–Kenya innovation center.

Finance and logistics: Establishing a dedicated financial corridor between the two countries and an Iranian trade hub in Mombasa Port for regional exports.

Tourism and cultural exchange: Promoting medical and educational tourism and exploring the launch of a direct Tehran–Nairobi air route to facilitate business travel.

Both sides agreed to draft memorandums of understanding and joint action plans to advance the outlined initiatives.

The Kenyan ambassador praised the chamber’s proactive approach in fostering bilateral engagement and called for continued cooperation at the operational level.

EF/MA