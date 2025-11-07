Rashak Orchestra to perform famous film scores at Roudaki Hall

TEHRAN - The Rashak Orchestra, conducted by Hamidreza Pourabed Abyaneh, will perform a concert titled “From Screen to Melody” on November 11 in Tehran’s Roudaki Hall.

The program will feature works by some of the world’s greatest film music composers, Honaronline reported.

Focusing on iconic scores from cinema history, the Rashak Orchestra will present re-orchestrated pieces by Hans Zimmer, Nino Rota, Ramin Djawadi, Maurice Jarre, Mike Batt, Vangelis, and Clint Mansell in its performance.

The repertoire includes pieces such as “The Gramophone Waltz,” “Papillon,” “Game of Thrones,” “Caravans,” “Conquest of Paradise”, “Schindler’s List,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Interstellar,” and “Requiem for a Dream”.

The rearrangements have been done by Mohammadreza Bashiri and Hamidreza Pourabed Abyaneh. Moujan Mirzaei will accompany the orchestra as the concertmaster.

SS/

