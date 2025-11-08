Turkish version of Award-winning Iranian novel “Call Me Ziba” republished 

TEHRAN- The 5th edition of the Turkish translation of the acclaimed Iranian children’s book “Call Me Ziba” by Farhad Hassanzadeh has recently been released in Turkey.

Published by Timas Publications, the Turkish edition was translated by Nezahat Basci.

The Turkish version was first introduced at the Istanbul Book Fair in 2017.

The original Persian edition, published by Iran’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), reached its 11th printing in May.

"Call Me Ziba" follows a teenage girl living in a girls' care home dormitory, who dreams of celebrating her birthday with her father. Determined to make this happen, she plans to help him escape from a mental hospital.

A pivotal encounter with her sick father sparks an unexpected and adventurous journey through Tehran. This urban odyssey becomes a path to self-discovery for Ziba and provides an opportunity to heal the broken emotional ties between father and daughter, transforming their relationship amidst the city's hustle.

Since its initial publication in 2015, "Call Me Ziba" has garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades. These include being a winner at the IIDCYA and Children's Book Council Festival in 2016, a nominee for the prestigious Islamic Republic of Iran Book of the Year Award, and selection for the International Youth Library in Munich, Germany in 2016.

The novel was also featured on the IBBY Honor List in 2018, saw its English version presented at the Bologna Book Fair, and had its publication rights officially acquired by some of the foreign publications.

Further recognition includes a nomination in the fiction category of the 9th Best Children and Young Adult Book Festival, and its presence on the Flying Turtle list for its positive impact on parent-child emotional well-being.

Translation and publication rights have also been granted to a publisher in Armenia, resulting in a translation by Gevorg Asaturyan. The book was also a bestseller at the 35th Tehran International Book Fair.

The 192-page novel, part of the "Today's Young Adult Novel" series, has now reached a total circulation of 27,500 copies.

Moreover, the cinematic adaptation of "Call Me Ziba," directed by Rasoul Sadrameli, was released in cinemas nationwide earlier this year. This film, a collaborative production by the IIDCYA, the Farabi Cinema Foundation, H.I.B. Film Company, and Milad Film, enjoyed a successful run at the 43rd Fajr Film Festival, where it was awarded the Crystal Simorgh for Best Film.

