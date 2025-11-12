Iran-Uzbekistan co-op comprehensive document prepared to be signed

TEHRAN- A comprehensive document on Iran-Uzbekistan cooperation has been prepared for the signing by the two countries' officials.

The three-day visit of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Seyed Mohammad Atabak to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, was a significant step towards achieving the goals of the outlook for trade and commercial relations with this country.

It paved the way for important agreements that are soon to be formalized in a comprehensive document to be signed by officials of the two nations.

As stated by Atabak, Iran and Uzbekistan have reached new agreements to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, particularly in mining and mineral industries.

During a meeting in Tashkent, the minister held talks with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining and Geology and the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade. Both sides underlined the importance of expanding industrial collaboration and mutual investment.

He said the new agreements “pave the way for a major leap in the level of trade and business relations between the two countries,” adding that despite the upward trend in cooperation, both nations must achieve the ambitious targets set by their presidents.

The Iranian delegation, including senior officials from the trade and mining sectors, traveled to Uzbekistan on November 9 to pursue new tariff arrangements, ease customs procedures, and promote industrial partnerships.

Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, who accompanied Atabak, said Iran and Uzbekistan must overcome existing obstacles to realize the true potential of their bilateral trade.

“Expanding commercial relations requires addressing transportation and customs barriers,” he said, urging both sides to finalize a preferential trade agreement as soon as possible to stimulate growth.

Dehnavi noted that one of the primary goals of the delegation’s visit was to facilitate rail and road freight connections and remove logistical bottlenecks that hinder trade.

The discussions also focused on opportunities for cooperation in mining and mineral industries, given the complementary strengths of both nations.

Atabak highlighted Iran’s experience in exploration, steel production, and mining technology, proposing joint ventures to boost investment and technology exchange in these fields.

Accompanying the minister were senior figures such as the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the TPO head, and several members of parliament and major industrial companies.

MA