Iranian young artists shine at 11th Intl. Festival of Paintings for Pediatric Patients

TEHRAN- The winners of the 11th International Festival of Paintings for Pediatric Patients (IFPPP) were announced last week, marking a significant achievement for Iran’s young artists.

The ceremony, held in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil, celebrated the creativity and resilience of children through the universal language of art, fostering hope and joy among young patients worldwide.

Among the top winners in the youngest category, five-year-old Iranian artists Anahita Samae, Avin Rozian, and Zhania Omidi secured top honors, showcasing their remarkable artistic abilities.

For children aged seven to ten, Iran’s Janan Pezeshki stood out as the first-place winner. The competition also featured talented artists aged 11 to 14, with Ava Moarefi Shalheh, Zahra Assarian, and Amirali Mirjalili earning recognition for their compelling works. Additionally, in the 15 to 18 age group, Iran’s Nazli Naghavi and Reyhaneh Ali Panahi claimed top honors.

The festival, which aims to promote hope, friendship, and the healing power of art among pediatric patients, attracted entries from numerous countries around the world. The event’s main goal is to uplift children battling illness through creative expression, fostering an environment of positivity and resilience.

SAB/