Iran’s exports to Africa double in H1

TEHRAN – Iran’s exports to Africa doubled in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (August 23-September 22) compared with the same period last year, the acting head of the Africa office at the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

Mohammadreza Safari announced a 100-percent growth in non-oil exports to the African market in the first half of this year and plans to hold the Africa Summit in late 2026.

He stated that this success demonstrates Iran's position in the potential-rich market of 1.4 billion people in Africa.

While detailing trade relations with African countries today, the official stated that Iran's exports to Africa in the first six months of this year reached $675 million, which has doubled compared to the same period last year.

The acting head of the Africa Office of Iran's Trade Development Organization described this growth as a success for the country and added: “This volume of exports is equivalent to 80 percent of the total exports to this continent last year, and we hope to achieve an unprecedented record in the past 10 years by the end of the year.”

Referring to sanctions and international conditions, Safari described Africa as a large and high-potential market for Iranian businesses and emphasized: "Many businesspeople are seeking new markets after recent events, and Africa can be a very suitable alternative. This continent, with a population of 1.4 billion, is a very large market for all kinds of Iranian products."

The acting head of the Africa Office cited the successful model of Asian countries such as China and Turkey as "presence and joint production with African companies" and said: "We should also move towards this type of cooperation. Considering the sanctions conditions, we can propose new models such as 'barter' to African counterparts. Some African countries, due to similar sanctions conditions, are interested in cooperating with Iran."

He referred to the formation of the "Eighth Meeting of the Africa Headquarters" in the administration and added: "This headquarters is formed with the presence of the First Vice President and 13 ministers, and we, in its economic committee which we are in charge of, have established eight specialized committees. Important issues such as shipping, air transportation, allocation of credit lines, and agricultural development are on the agenda of these committees and are being followed up."

At the end, Safari announced plans to hold the "Africa Summit" in the next Iranian year, which starts on March 21, 2026, and said: "The final decision regarding this summit will be made in the next meeting of the Africa Headquarters, and we have already started our planning."

Iranian business leaders have called for stronger engagement with Africa’s fast-developing infrastructure markets, emphasizing the continent’s vast potential for technical and engineering cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the Iran–Africa Cooperation Forum on Technical and Engineering Services, held at the place of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in mid-October, Payam Bagheri, deputy head of the ICCIMA, said Iran has extensive experience in the water industry and should leverage Africa’s unique opportunities in this field.

“Despite great potential, we have so far utilized only a fraction of it,” he said.

The event, titled developing cooperation between Iranian companies and African water project stakeholders, brought together high-level delegations from Mauritania, Algeria, Nigeria, and Tanzania at the ICCIMA headquarters in Tehran.

Bagheri described the gathering as an important step toward closer ties between Iranian and African business communities.

Ali Naghavi, head of ICCIMA’s Committee on Technical and Engineering Services, said the Chamber is determined to strengthen Iran’s role in exporting engineering and construction expertise.

“After the successful OPEC Fund event, this marks the second major international initiative to promote Iranian engineering services abroad,” he noted.

Naghavi added that employer representatives from the four African nations are attending the two-day event, where Iranian engineering firms are showcasing their capabilities through B2B meetings and specialized sessions.

“Identifying local partners, introducing real projects, and building a lasting presence for Iranian contractors and consultants in Africa are among our key objectives,” he said.

He pointed to the formation of a Joint Committee for Exporting Engineering Services at ICCIMA as “a coordinated step toward elevating Iran’s position in global markets,” calling the forum “the second milestone in a long-term national strategy.”

Reza Haji-Karim, chairman of the Federation of Iran’s Water Industry, highlighted the country’s proven expertise in designing, constructing, and operating water and wastewater facilities.

“With decades of experience managing water resources in arid and semi-arid regions, Iran is a reliable partner for African countries seeking to develop their water infrastructure and recycling systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haj-Rasouliha, head of UNESCO’s Regional Center on Urban Water Management in Iran, discussed the forum’s broader goals and announced that the next session of the Center’s Governing Board would be held in Tehran.

The two-day event features negotiation tables with Tanzanian and Nigerian representatives, B2B sessions with Iranian companies, and field visits to major water projects in Tehran — all designed to pave the way for practical, long-term cooperation between Iran and Africa.

Iran has stepped up engagement with Africa in recent months, sealing agreements with Tunisia and holding high-level meetings aimed at tapping into the continent’s growing markets. But experts warn that lasting success depends on removing structural barriers, especially in transport and financial channels.

During a visit to Tunis on September 9, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signed a package of accords that included visa-free travel for up to 15 days, the launch of direct Tehran–Tunis flights, the creation of a joint economic commission and initiatives to boost tourism. Tunis, with its position in North Africa, is viewed in Tehran as a gateway for wider trade with the region.

Despite the political goodwill, analysts say many previous memoranda of understanding with African partners have remained on paper. Persistent obstacles such as high transport costs, limited shipping options, financial transfer difficulties, poor market knowledge and regional competition continue to constrain trade.

Masoud Barhaman, head of the Iran–Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce, said Africa represents one of Iran’s most important future markets, with opportunities in agriculture, engineering services and basic commodities. He stressed the chamber’s role in mobilizing the private sector and using international networks to expand Iran’s footprint.

Rouhollah Latifi, spokesman of the Trade Development Commission of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, noted that Iranian exports to Tunisia rose significantly in the first five months of this year, though Tehran’s overall share of Tunisian imports remains negligible. He argued that sustainable growth will only come if transport routes are regular and affordable, financial mechanisms such as barter or settlement channels are developed, and products are actively promoted through exhibitions and trade events.

Available data show that Iran’s iron and steel exports to Tunisia brought in about $7.5 million in recent years, underlining the potential of Africa’s markets. But some Iranian agricultural goods such as raisins and pistachios still reach African buyers indirectly through hubs like Dubai, rebranded under third-country origins due to the lack of direct logistical and financial pathways.

Officials and experts say overcoming these structural hurdles could unlock opportunities in a continent of more than one billion people. The recent accords with Tunisia and stronger emphasis on economic diplomacy signal Tehran’s intent, but translating political ties into trade flows will require sustained investment and practical reforms.

