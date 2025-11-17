Iran, South Korea discuss expansion of co-op in science, research, technology

TEHRAN – In a meeting aimed at strengthening academic and technological ties, South Korea's Ambassador to Iran, Kim Junpyo, met with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Farhad Yazdandoust, on Sunday.

During the visit to the Ministry, the two officials held extensive talks on mechanisms to broaden bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on science, research, and technology.

They explored concrete avenues for enhancing this collaboration, which is seen as a cornerstone for deepening the overall relationship between the two nations.

The discussions underscored a mutual commitment to moving beyond traditional diplomatic engagements and fostering a more robust, knowledge-based partnership.

