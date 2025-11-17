"Patterns of Friendship" exhibition highlights cultural ties between Iran, Russia  

TEHRAN- Iranian and Russian painters gathered at the "Patterns of Friendship" exhibition, featuring a curated selection of 200 artworks, to depict themes of mutual understanding between the two nations.

The joint painting exhibition, dedicated in memory of Russian artist Sergey Andriyaka, concluded at Tehran's Art Garden on Monday, Mehr reported.

This exhibition showcased 100 works related to Iran, exploring topics such as national pride, cultural heritage, customs, and natural landscapes, created by Russian artists. Conversely, 100 pieces reflecting Russian culture, history, and traditions were produced by Iranian artists and displayed for art enthusiasts.

Participants from both countries prepared their works within ten thematic categories, including national figures and personalities, ancient relics, folklore, nature, and other cultural expressions. After a rigorous selection process, 100 artworks from Iranian artists and 100 from Russian artists were finalized for display.

The inaugural "Patterns of Friendship" exhibition festival was organized in Moscow in August through a collaboration between the Iranian Embassy in Russia, the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka, and supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Saint Petersburg Academy of Arts, and the Union of Russian Artists and Painters. The Sareh Gallery in Moscow and Artibition Gallery in Tehran served as the event’s executive secretariats.

Following its presentations in Moscow and Tehran, the artworks will be exhibited in several Iranian and Russian cities, including Isfahan, Saint Petersburg, and Kazan.

These artworks demonstrate the deep and nuanced mutual understanding between the peoples of Iran and Russia, emphasizing how art serves as a powerful bridge for closer connections.

Sergey Andriyaka (1958-2024) was a watercolor artist. He is known as one of the leading masters of modern watercolor painting. The artist began the creative activity with oil paints, gouache, and tempera. He was engaged in mosaics, stained-glass windows, etching, and signature on porcelain and enamel. His acquaintance with the cultural heritage of Western Europe has played just as important a role. However, his favorite technique was always watercolor painting.

The Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka was founded in 2002. It is the first institution in Russia that provides an educational program “Painting and Fine Arts”. Along with learning thoroughly the art of drawing and painting, which is essential for every professional artist, students try different techniques and types of fine art including watercolor, tempera and oil painting, pastel, etchings, monumental painting, stained glass, Roman and Florentine mosaic, sgraffito, sculpture, ceramics, pottery, porcelain modeling, porcelain and ceramics painting, enamel miniatures, jewelry, book illustrations, etc.

The academy has many exhibition spaces as well as one of the few Museums of Watercolor in Russia. The former presents the visitor with a unique collection of masterpieces, watercolors, drawings, and book illustrations made by Russian and European artists.

SAB/



