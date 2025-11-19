Israeli attacks in Gaza during ceasefire kill 279 people

The Gaza Government Media Office reports that Israeli forces have carried out 393 attacks despite the ceasefire declared on October 10, killing 279 Palestinians and wounding 652 others.

The strikes come amid a wider war that began on October 7, 2023, during which more than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The continued bombardment has deepened Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence and essential services strained across the enclave.