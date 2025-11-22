Iran finish third at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran ended their journey at the sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), finishing in third place.

“Hope of Iran” wrapped up 81 medals (29 gold, 19 silver, 33 bronze medals) in the Game, which were held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Nov. 7 to 21.

Turkey dominated the Games, collecting 155 medals, 72 gold, 44 silver, and 39 bronze. Uzbekistan came second with 29 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze medals.

The event brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

Host Saudi Arabia came fourth place, earning 18 gold, 12 silver and 27 bronze medals.