Persian version of Dostoevsky’s “The Idiot” republished

TEHRAN- The fifth edition of a Persian translation of the Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1869 novel “The Idiot” has recently been released by the Kharazmi Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mehri Ahi, the first edition of the Persian translation was published in 2016.

“The Idiot” is a profound novel centered around Prince Myshkin, a young man in his mid-twenties who embodies innocence, compassion, and moral integrity. A descendant of a noble Russian family, Myshkin has spent the past four years in a Swiss clinic recovering from a severe epileptic condition. He travels to Saint Petersburg on a cold November morning, eager to reconnect with his distant relatives and to explore his homeland.

During his journey, Myshkin encounters Parfyon Rogozhin, a passionate merchant who has recently inherited a large fortune. Rogozhin is obsessed with Nastasya Filippovna, a stunning but troubled woman known for her tragic past and merciless insight into her exploitation by her former guardian, Totsky. Rogozhin’s intense love for her contrasts sharply with Myshkin’s gentle and empathetic nature. Also present is Lebedyev, a civil servant and social gossip, who quickly attaches himself to Rogozhin once he recognizes his identity.

Myshkin’s main purpose in Saint Petersburg is to meet his relative, Lizaveta Prokofyevna, and her daughters—Aglaya, Alexandra, and Adelaida. During visits, Myshkin displays his candidness and philosophical outlook, discussing topics like love, death, and justice. His innocence and openness intrigue the family, especially Aglaya, who becomes fascinated by him despite her teasing. Myshkin also learns about the complex relationship between Nastasya Filippovna and the men vying for her affection, especially Ganya, Totsky, and Rogozhin.

The story unfolds amid social gatherings, including a chaotic birthday party for Nastasya Filippovna, where tensions boil over. Myshkin’s honesty and kindness lead him to propose marriage to Nastasya Filippovna, who, overwhelmed by her despair, accepts. Her decision sparks a series of tragic events, as she is torn between Myshkin’s purity and Rogozhin’s obsessive love. Nastasya Filippovna’s tragic fate culminates when Rogozhin, driven by his obsession, murders her in a jealous rage.

Following her death, Myshkin’s mental state deteriorates; he descends into madness and is eventually institutionalized. Rogozhin is sentenced to Siberian labor, while the Epanchin family and Aglaya face their own disillusionments. The novel explores themes of innocence versus corruption, spiritual purity, and the devastating effects of moral blindness in a society caught between materialism and moral decay.

When “The Idiot” was published in Russia, it received mostly negative reviews. Critics opposed Dostoevsky’s perceived conservatism and sought to discredit his political intentions. The main criticism centered on the characters’ "fantastical" nature, with reviewers dismissing their actions as whimsical and lacking artistic truth. Some criticized the novel as a subjective collection of absurd characters and events, while others appreciated Dostoevsky’s attempt to depict goodness but condemned the novel’s inconsistent portrayal of characters.

Dostoevsky responded by calling his style "fantastic realism," claiming it was more truthful than traditional realism and capable of predicting future developments. European critics, too, found the novel formless and rambling, describing it as a disorganized mess. Modern critics acknowledge these structural flaws but see them as inherent to Dostoevsky’s experimental approach, with Bakhtin viewing the novel’s unpredictability as a reflection of his innovative, carnivalesque style.

Various filmmakers have adapted “The Idiot”, including Kurosawa and Tarkovsky, with the latter’s project hindered by Soviet censorship. The novel has also inspired television, radio, and opera adaptations worldwide.

