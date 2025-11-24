South Korea looks to deepen commercial engagement with Iran

ISFAHAN – South Korea’s ambassador to Iran said Seoul is seeking to expand commercial exchanges with Tehran, describing greater trade activity as a step toward rebuilding the long-standing economic relationship between the two countries.

Kim Junpyo told the governor-general of Isfahan on Sunday that his recent discussions with local business leaders showed substantial potential for increased cooperation between South Korean firms and the province’s private sector.

He said he aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties and hopes for support from provincial authorities to facilitate closer commercial engagement.

Kim said South Korea’s participation in the Fifteenth Isfahan International Tourism Exhibition also provided an opportunity to meet industrial and business representatives and explore ways to boost trade.

He added that economic cooperation between South Korean cities and Isfahan remains active and expressed hope that these partnerships will continue to grow.

EF/MA