Kerman leading province in launching solar power plants

TEHRAN- The governor-general of Kerman province stated that the province holds the first rank in the implementation of solar projects in the country, adding: "Currently, more than 8,000 megawatts of solar power plants have been implemented in the province."

Mohammad Ali Talebi, in an interview with IRNA, added that the necessary permits for the construction of these power plants have been issued, land has been allocated, and work is in various stages of implementation.

He continued: "We have not been very successful in the administrative sector of the province, and we are behind due to legal requirements, which stems from the budgetary weakness of government agencies."

The governor-general of Kerman noted: "The current expenses of these equipment in the province are high compared to other provinces, considering the existing deprivations and limitations."

Talebi, however, assessed the province's conditions for the development of solar power plants as good.

In mid-October, the Executive Secretary of Iran's 7th Solar Power Plants Conference stated that the development of solar power plants has accelerated and this trend will continue for the coming years. He predicted that the trend of interest in developing solar power plants will continue to accelerate over the next four years.

In an interview with IRNA's economic reporter, Mehdi Goodarzi noted that, in addition to major investors, the number of applicants for installing solar and renewable power plants is also increasing.

He added that the development of these types of power plants gained more momentum last year due to the electricity imbalance and has continued this year in line with adopted policies.

He further stated that, given the country's approach to renewable development and the policies of the Seventh National Development Plan in this area, it was essential to examine the technical and economic dimensions of these power plants in the country. Therefore, the 7th Solar Power Plants Conference is being held, considering the role of renewable development in addressing the imbalance.

The Executive Secretary of Iran's 7th Solar Power Plants Conference recalled that since last year, with the advent of the 14th administration and the emergence of energy imbalance in the country, the development of renewables has received more attention than before with the aim of compensating for part of this imbalance. According to the latest statistics, the capacity of the country's renewable power plants has unprecedentedly increased to 2,550 megawatts.

MA