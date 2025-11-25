Alawites rise in mass protests against sectarian violence in Syria

Thousands of Alawites took to the streets in protest across Syria’s coastal cities on November 25 to demonstrate against government-sponsored sectarian violence, one day after the minority’s religious leader called for mass sit-ins, The Cradle reported Tuesday.

The cities of Tartous, Latakia, Baniyas, Jableh, and Homs were filled with protesters. People marched, chanted, and carried signs and slogans rejecting the ongoing violence against Alawites carried out by Syrian government forces and allied militias.

Others held signs calling for “federalism,” echoing the call made by their religious leader the day before.

According to local reports, Alawite protesters were shot at and injured by Syrian security forces in multiple cities, while others have been detained and taken to unknown locations.

Some Christians reportedly also took part in the demonstrations.

The protests come mainly in response to a massive attack on Alawite civilians carried out by government-backed tribal militias two days ago. The attackers entered the Al-Muhajireen neighborhood in Homs, storming and burning houses and shops, vandalizing cars, and firing indiscriminately at residents.

At least two were killed and dozens were injured during the attack, which was framed as revenge for the killing of a married couple from the Bani Khaled tribe in Homs recently.

An anti-Sunni sectarian slogan was found written on the wall in blood, prompting some to speculate that the murder was a false-flag aimed specifically at fueling sectarian tensions.

The Syrian Interior Ministry also said there was no evidence that it was a sectarian crime, adding that it appeared to be an attempt at “incitement.”

The coastal protests come one day after the Alawite religious leader in Syria, Ghazal Ghazal, made a call for people to take to the streets.

Thousands of Alawite civilians were massacred in March this year by Syrian government forces during a violent crackdown to quell an armed uprising carried out by members of the community.

Since then, the Alawite community has been disarmed by Damascus and has been left vulnerable to sectarian attacks and killing sprees.

Young Alawite girls continue to disappear as a result of government-linked kidnapping networks, and Alawite men are regularly executed.