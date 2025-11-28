“One Battle after Another” goes on screen at Tehran cultural center

TEHRAN- “One Battle after Another”, a 2025 action thriller film by American filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Wednesday.

The film screening was followed by a review session attended by Iranian critic Amir Qaderi.

“One Battle after Another” is inspired by Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel “Vineland”. Anderson’s adaptation weaves his own narrative elements into the story, creating a complex tale of revolution, betrayal, and survival. The film boasts an impressive cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

Critics praised Anderson’s screenplay and directorial vision, highlighting the film’s thematic depth, breathtaking cinematography, sharp editing, compelling musical score, and the powerful performances of its cast.

The story opens with the formation of the French 75, a far-left revolutionary group led by Pat Calhoun and Perfidia Beverly Hills. They are engaged in daring operations, including breaking out detained immigrants from Otay Mesa Detention Center. During one such raid, Perfidia humiliates a commanding officer, Steven J. Lockjaw, sparking a dangerous obsession in him. As the French 75 launch attacks on government institutions, banks, and infrastructure, Pat and Perfidia develop a romantic relationship amidst chaos. However, their lives are turned upside down when Lockjaw catches Perfidia planting a bomb. To secure her release, she agrees to his sexual demands, exposing the corrupt power dynamics at play.

Perfidia later gives birth to a daughter named Charlene but chooses to continue her revolutionary activities rather than settle down. She is eventually captured during a bank robbery, and Lockjaw, now a high-ranking military officer, hunts down her comrades, many of whom are killed or forced into hiding. Perfidia enters witness protection, fleeing to Mexico, while Pat and Charlene adopt new identities as Bob and Willa Ferguson in California.

Sixteen years pass, and Bob has become a paranoid, drug-using recluse living in the sanctuary city of Baktan Cross, California. Willa, now a rebellious teenager, resents her father’s drug habits and his paranoia. Meanwhile, Lockjaw has risen to the rank of colonel within U.S. security agencies, growing increasingly obsessed with Willa. He’s also involved in secret societies and far-right extremist groups, including the Christmas Adventurers Club, a clandestine organization of wealthy white supremacists.

Lockjaw’s obsession leads him to hire bounty hunters and secret society members, escalating his pursuit of Willa. As tensions mount, Willa learns unsettling truths about her family, including her biological connection to Lockjaw. The climax features violent confrontations, including Lockjaw’s apparent death after being shot by a rival, and Willa’s daring escape from militia captivity. Throughout the film, themes of political extremism, personal betrayal, and resilience are explored against a backdrop of explosive action sequences and stunning visuals.

“One Battle after Another” has already garnered numerous awards and nominations, including recognition for its score, acting performances, and direction. Critics laud Anderson’s bold storytelling, innovative cinematography, and the film’s compelling portrayal of contemporary social issues. As a cinematic achievement, it solidifies Anderson’s reputation for pushing creative boundaries, offering audiences a gripping, visually spectacular, and thought-provoking experience.

SAB/



