Veteran Gilan folk music singer Nasser Masoudi passes away at 90

TEHRAN- Nasser Masoudi, a legendary figure in Iranian folk music, particularly the traditional music of the northern province of Gilan, died on Thursday at the Arya Hospital in Rasht after months of illness and advancing age. He was 90.

His son, Ali Masoudi Nia, a renowned literary critic and writer, announced the sad news, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of this iconic artist, Mehr reported.

Born in 1935, in Rasht, Nasser Masoudi was a prominent singer whose voice became a symbol of Gilan’s rich musical heritage. In 1949 he migrated with his family to Tehran, where he began his journey into music, initially studying under the tutelage of Ali Akbar Khan Shahnazi, a renowned maestro of Persian classical music. However, Masoudi’s true calling lay in the traditional music of his homeland, and he returned to Gilan in 1955 to immerse himself in the local folk traditions.

His pioneering work as a singer began in the mid-1950s when he joined Radio Gilan in 1956, becoming one of its earliest vocal performers. His unique voice and heartfelt renditions quickly made him a household name across northern Iran. Over the course of more than 50 years, Masoudi recorded over 500 songs across various genres including traditional, pop, and orchestral music. His vast repertoire includes more than 200 Persian songs—many arranged with orchestras—as well as nearly 50 popular melodies broadcast on programs like “Golha,” a legendary radio series that showcased Iran’s musical talents.

However, it was his performance of over 250 Gilaki folk songs that cemented his reputation as a cultural icon. Many of these tracks, composed by himself, captured the essence of Gilan’s poetic and musical traditions. His collaborations with renowned musicians such as Ahmad Ebadi, Jalil Shahnaz, Reza Varzandeh, Asghar Bahari, and Morteza Hannaneh contributed significantly to the preservation and promotion of Iran’s traditional music. Masoudi’s voice became an emblem of Gilan’s cultural identity, resonating with audiences both domestically and abroad.

Throughout his career, Masoudi worked with outstanding figures in Iran’s musical landscape, including master instrumentalists like Farhang Sharif, Esfandiar Monfaredzadeh, and Farhad Fakhreddini, as well as celebrated poets such as Simin Behbahani, Nozar Parang, and Turaj Negahban. He also toured internationally, giving concerts in numerous countries to showcase Iran’s musical heritage.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Masoudi continued his artistic pursuits, notably recording the theme song for the popular television series “Rebel in the Jungle”- the story of the legendary freedom fighter Mirza Koochak Khan Jangali- which introduced his voice to a new generation. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he was among the first Iranian musicians to perform concerts abroad, defying restrictions and continuing to promote Iran’s traditional music culture.

In the 2000s, Masoudi released several acclaimed albums, including “Hala Chera,” produced in collaboration with Masoud Lahiji and Majid Derakhshani. His album “Hala Chera” received the Best Traditional Music Album Award at Our Music Festival, a testament to his enduring influence and artistic excellence.

His return to the stage after decades of absence came in 2000s when he performed at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran with the National Orchestra under the baton of conductor Farhad Fakhreddini. In 2016 he held a grand concert in Rasht, his hometown, which was met with widespread acclaim and affection from fans and cultural figures alike.

Among his hits, before 1979, are “Banafsheh Gol,” “Divoonam,” “Allah Titi,” and “Mosafar.” His works, after 1979, include albums like “Qalandar,” “Parchin,” and “Koorashim,” which further enriched Iran’s musical landscape.

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi issued a statement mourning his passing, emphasizing that Masoudi’s work embodies the authenticity of indigenous music and the cultural soul of Gilan. The statement read: “His melodies are a testament to the rich musical heritage of Iran and will remain a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Seyyed Abbas Salehi, in a message of condolence, expressed grief over the loss of this “noble artist,” highlighting that his voice and songs are part of Iran’s cultural treasure.

