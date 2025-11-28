21 short, mid-length films from 19 countries will compete in Cinema Verite

TEHRAN – Twenty-one short and mid-length documentary films will compete in the international competition section of the 19th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite,” set to be held from December 10 to 16 in Tehran.

According to the public relations department of the Documentary, Experimental, and Animation Film Center (DEFC), which organizes the festival, the titles in competition are productions of 2024 and 2025 from 19 countries.

The line-up includes “Where is Home?” directed by Lamtiar Simorangkir from Indonesia, “Walvis Tale by Tim Huebschle” from Namibia, “Ceasefire” by Jakob Krese from Slovenia, “Climate Art - From Protest to Utopia by Mathias Frick” from Austria and Germany, “When I Came to your Door” by Antonio Paoletti from Ethiopia, “Voices from the Abyss” by Irving Serrano and Victor Rejón from Mexico, and “Photo Developer ST-1” by Dmitrii Fetisov from Russia.

“Love Among Ruins” by Jacek Komorowski from Poland, “The Great Thaw” by Michaela Grill and Karl Leimuex from Canada, “My Gray World” by Petro Aleksowski from Poland, “Gamemaster” by Magda Wyszynska from Denmark, “Between Planes” by Med Amine Elkadhi from Tunisia, “A Little Fact” by Polina Pribytkova and Maxim Pechersky from Russia, “Refugees” by Adam Knott from Australia, and “White Veil” by Žiga Ciber from Ireland are also on the list.

The rest of the films in the section are “Women's Treasure” by Haythem & Mohamed Mghuirbi & Ben Romdhane from Tunisia, “The Vestiges - Following the Echoes of the Train” by Luis Manuel from Columbia, “Terra Battuta” by Marzio Breglia from Italy, “The Gringo Diary” by Rodrigo Farias from Chile, “Draw me a Homeland” by Nour Alkheder from the Netherlands, and “October 17, 1691” by Pascot Sébastien from France.

Cinema Vérité tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held at Mellat Cineplex under the direction of Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam.

