UN chief condemns Guinea-Bissau coup, demands restoration of constitutional order

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns” the military coup in Guinea-Bissau and calls for the “immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order,” Anadolu reported Thursday.

According to his spokesperson’s statement, Guterres stressed that disregarding the "will of the people" is an "unacceptable violation of democratic principles."

“He strongly condemns the coup d’etat perpetrated by elements of the military and any attempt to violate constitutional order,” he said in the statement, adding that Guterres is “deeply concerned by the unfolding events.”

Guterres called for the release of all detained officials, including electoral authorities, opposition leaders, and other political actors.

“He urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and resolve disputes through peaceful and inclusive dialogue and legal avenues,” said the spokesperson.

On Wednesday, in a statement broadcast on state television, a group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced that they had "assumed full powers of the state."

The military suspended all media activities, halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders, and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).

The heads of the electoral observer missions urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order in the West African country.

The coup was staged as independent candidate Fernando Dias and incumbent President Embalo’s camps both claimed victory in the presidential election, as the country awaited the official results.