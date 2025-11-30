Gaza’s death toll hits grim milestone of 70,000

TEHRAN – More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed as the occupying Israeli regime’s genocidal assault on Gaza continues with no end in sight.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reports that the death toll from the U.S.-backed genocide by the Israeli regime has now surpassed 70,100, marking one of the gravest civilian crises in recent decades.

Officials say the regime has also injured more than 170,983 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

Thousands of additional deaths remain uncounted, with bodies still buried under destroyed homes and shelters as rescue workers continue efforts to recover bodies without any machinery.

Women and children make up the vast majority of those killed. More than 20,000 children have lost their lives, and tens of thousands more have been orphaned or disabled for life.

The Gaza Health Ministry says it had refrained from adding thousands of reported deaths to the official tally pending further checks.

Two brothers, eight-year-old Fadi Abu Assi and eleven-year-old Goma Abu Assi, were killed by drone as they had been gathering firewood for their wheelchair-bound father.

The psychological and social trauma inflicted on Gaza’s population will shape the territory’s reality for generations. Alongside its military onslaught, the Israeli regime has mounted an international campaign attempting to cast doubt on the Health Ministry’s casualty figures.

But major international institutions have dismissed these attempts. The United Nations has described the ministry’s figures as credible, while the World Health Organization has confirmed that Gaza’s health officials have consistently provided reliable and verifiable data.

The Zionist regime’s efforts to undermine these figures reflect growing discomfort as evidence of mass civilian suffering continues to rise.

The scale of destruction across Gaza has been described by humanitarian groups as catastrophic and systemic. Entire neighborhoods have been erased, hospitals rendered inoperative, and essential infrastructure destroyed. The damage points to a strategy that reaches far beyond military targets, directly dismantling the societal foundations of an already besieged population.

According to the UN’s migration agency, more than 90 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with 1.5 million people urgently in need of emergency shelter. Families have been forced into near-constant movement as bombardments followed them from one district to another.

The ongoing blockade, which severely restricts the entry of food, medicine, and basic supplies, has pushed Gaza’s civilians to the brink, with widespread starvation, dehydration, and the rapid spread of disease. Rights groups and UN experts warn that the regime continues to commit genocide despite widespread condemnation.

Since Washington announced what many observers called a one-sided truce on October 10, 2025, the genocide has not stopped. At least 352 Palestinians have been killed and around 1,000 injured during this period as the Israeli Occupation Forces violate the supposed ceasefire on an almost daily basis.

In one of the latest attacks, a drone strike by the Zionist regime killed two brothers, eight-year-old Fadi Abu Assi and eleven-year-old Goma Abu Assi, near a school sheltering displaced families in Beni Suhaila, in southern Gaza.

The boys had been gathering firewood for their wheelchair-bound father, their uncle said. The regime claimed the children had entered a restricted “Yellow Line” zone that effectively cuts the Strip in half. On Sunday, regime warplanes also struck eastern Rafah city, killing four more Palestinians.

Despite increasing global pressure, the regime’s aggression continues across the Gaza Strip through air raids, artillery bombardments, naval fire, and what rights organizations describe as near-total international impunity.