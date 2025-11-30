Iran officially registers sovereignty over trio Persian Gulf islands

TEHRAN – Iran has officially issued land demarcation and ownership documents for the islands of Bu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, reaffirming its sovereignty over these territories.

On Sunday, the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties announced that the title deeds have been registered under the name of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that the islands are an inseparable part of Iran’s territory.

According to the Judiciary, this action is part of a broader national initiative aimed at protecting land assets and preventing unauthorized use or encroachment.

Officials explained that detailed geometric maps and coordinates from the national “Shamim” cadastre system were used to reduce the risk of misuse, illegal occupation, unapproved land-use changes, or trespassing on state lands.

The ownership deed for Greater Tunb—covering 10,832,250 square meters—has now been formally recorded. The deed for Lesser Tunb, measuring 1,394,179 square meters, was issued in March 2023, while the deed for Bu Musa—spanning 12,722,683 square meters—was issued in February 2021.

The Judiciary stated that the measure complies fully with higher-level directives, including Article 3 of the Comprehensive Cadastral Law (2014), which requires the Registration Organization to issue cadastral deeds for all lands in the country, from forests to seas and islands.

It also aligns with Clause 26 of Chapter Seven of the general policies of the Seventh Development Plan, issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which strongly emphasizes nationwide implementation of the cadastre.

The Judiciary described the action as a “practical step” toward meeting this strategic mandate and protecting Iran’s territorial integrity.

The initiative is additionally intended to address international disputes and counter “baseless claims by foreign parties,” particularly concerning sovereignty over the three islands.

The three islands, long considered indivisible parts of Iran in terms of geography and history, are now also registered with precise cadastral documentation, giving them the highest degree of legal certainty within the national registration system.

The Iranian government has designated November 30 as the National Day of Iran’s three islands.

Historically, the Persian Gulf islands of Bu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have belonged to Iran, a fact supported by numerous historical, legal, and geographical documents both within Iran and globally.

Nonetheless, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly asserted claims over the islands.

The islands came under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971—one day after British forces withdrew and two days before the UAE formally became a federation—Iran’s sovereignty over them was reinstated.