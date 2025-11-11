Role of state organization for registration of deeds, properties in advancing reforms

In line with the directives and transformative policies announced by Mohseni Eje’i, Head of the Judiciary, and with the aim of fulfilling its legal mandates, enhancing its institutional standing, and addressing registration-related obstacles, the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties has taken significant steps toward structural excellence, improved efficiency in registration services, and consolidation of its sovereign role within the country’s legal framework.

This report, focusing on four main pillars, provides a detailed account of the Organization’s key achievements and strategic initiatives.

The Position of Organizational Transformation and Excellence

In line with the overarching goals of the national administrative and judicial system, the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties has embarked on a path of fundamental transformation, emphasizing process modernization and the enhancement of technological infrastructure. The key actions taken in this area are as follows:

- Establishment of the Supreme Council for Transformation and Excellence as the principal body for policymaking and supervision over the implementation of development programs, with the participation of legal and managerial experts.

- Design and implementation of new digital systems, including the Redesigned Intellectual Property System, the Non-Official Documents Management System, and the Escrow Account System for Transactions, aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing legal risks, and safeguarding the rights of parties involved in transactions.

- Digitalization and automation of processes related to the inspection of notary offices, enforcement of enforceable documents, and electronic registration of information — all intended to increase accuracy, speed, and administrative integrity.

These initiatives have strengthened the Organization’s position within the national administrative system, fostered public trust, and facilitated citizens’ legal interactions.

Implementation of Legal Duties and Strategic Documents

In recent years, the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties has fulfilled its role as the executive arm of the Judiciary in the registration domain by adhering to the principles of the rule of law and complying with strategic documents. Notable actions under this framework include:

- Implementation of the “Mandatory Official Registration of Real Estate Transactions” Act as a strategic step toward reducing property disputes, enhancing the credibility of documents, and strengthening citizens’ legal security.

- Reasoned opposition to the proposed separation of the Organization from the Judiciary, citing its inconsistency with overarching national policies, constitutional principles, and successful global experiences in sovereign registration systems.

- Expansion of cadastral mapping and official land registration, particularly in rural and marginal areas, aimed at securing ownership rights, preventing land grabbing, and promoting social justice.

- Enactment of the Industrial Property Protection Act (2024) and establishment of related executive mechanisms.

- Pursuit of accession to international intellectual property treaties, including accession of the Vienna Agreement on the establishment of an international classification for the figurative elements of marks, and ratification of the Strasbourg Agreement on the international classification of patents.

- Participation as the Head of the Diplomatic Delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Diplomatic Conference on Genetic Resources and Traditional Knowledge (GRTK) and the Design Law Treaty (DLT), with active involvement in treaty adoption.

These measures reflect the Organization’s commitment to its legal mandates and its effective contribution to advancing the overarching goals of the national legal system.

Collaborative Approach and Engagement with Relevant Institutions

In line with enhancing institutional synergy and strengthening inter-organizational communication, the State Organization for Registration adopted a collaborative and participatory approach aimed at elevating the status of notarial offices and related entities. Key actions in this domain include:

- Holding regular meetings with the Association of Notaries and Deputy Notaries to foster dialogue, address operational challenges, and promote the professional standing of notarial offices.

- Clarifying office rankings and mandating their display at office entrances to ensure public transparency, encourage healthy competition, and improve service quality.

- Active engagement with judicial, executive, media, and academic institutions to articulate the Organization’s mission, respond to public discourse, and enhance legal literacy across society.

This approach has not only strengthened the Organization’s social capital but also paved the way for meaningful stakeholder participation in registration processes.

Removing Registration Barriers and Facilitating Services

In pursuit of administrative justice, reduced bureaucracy, and enhanced public satisfaction, the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties has leveraged technological and managerial capacities to implement effective measures aimed at removing registration obstacles and streamlining services. Key initiatives include:

- Launching the “Online Inquiry” and “Smart Contract Termination” systems to accelerate registration processes, reduce in-person visits, and improve operational accuracy.

- Redesigning the system for enforcing the provisions of official documents in Tehran and extending it nationwide to unify services and boost efficiency.

- Advancing the digitalization of commercial offices and legal entity registration to simplify procedures, lower costs, and enhance economic transparency.

These initiatives have positioned the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties as one of the pioneers of digital transformation within the country’s administrative system.

Alongside its structural and technological initiatives, the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties—according to Article 134 of the Industrial Property Protection Act (2024) as the national authority for intellectual property and the official representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)—has launched joint international projects with WIPO, aligned with national capacities and interests. One such initiative is the international branding project for Iranian saffron and pistachios, which leverages intellectual property tools such as geographical indications and trademarks. This project marks a significant step toward strengthening the national brand, supporting domestic producers, enhancing the added value of Iranian products, and securing the country’s position in global markets.

As a whole, the measures undertaken across structural transformation, fulfillment of legal mandates, inter-institutional engagement, and the removal of registration barriers have not only elevated the Organization’s standing within the country’s legal and administrative framework, but have also significantly strengthened public trust in the efficiency and transparency of registration services. These achievements stand as clear testimony to the Organization’s latent potential and underscore the necessity of sustaining this approach in future phases.

*Hassan Babaei is Vice of the Judiciary and Head of the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Property