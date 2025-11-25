New cultural facilities to open on Iran’s strategic islands, enhancing youth engagement

TEHRAN- Two new cultural and artistic centers along with a cinema hall of Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon are set to open simultaneously on November 30, coinciding with the Persian Gulf Trio Islands National Day.

The openings will take place on Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Siri islands, marking a significant step toward expanding cultural access in Iran’s most distant regions.

"Kanoon’s goal is to provide children and teenagers with equal access to cultural and educational facilities in all regions, especially in remote and underserved areas," Kanoon director Hamed Alamati said. He also emphasized the importance of promoting cultural justice across the country.

Alamati announced that two new cultural centers will be established on Siri and Greater Tunb islands, while a cinema hall of Kanoon will be inaugurated on Bu Musa Island—an area that already hosts an active cultural center.

Highlighting the population capacity of these regions, he explained: "Approximately 600 children and teenagers live on Bu Musa Island, which has a total population of 4,213 residents and 934 households."

"Around 46 children and teenagers reside on Greater Tunb, which has a population close to 1,000. The opening of this new cultural center will enhance cultural services in the island," he noted.

Regarding Siri Island, Alamati said: "With a population of about 2,800—mainly workers and their families—36 children and teenagers will benefit from the new Kanoon center."

He underscored that the opening of these centers is part of the national mission to expand cultural coverage and create equal educational and artistic opportunities for children and teenagers all over the country.

The Persian Gulf Trio Islands National Day marks a significant occasion in Iran’s national calendar, celebrating the sovereignty and strategic importance of the three islands—Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa—located in the Persian Gulf. This day underscores Iran’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence and development in these vital maritime regions.

This date, November 30, commemorates the anniversary of Iran’s military retaking the islands from British forces in 1971, marking a pivotal moment in Iran’s assertion of its territorial integrity in the Persian Gulf. The day underscores Iran’s firm stance in asserting its historical and territorial claims over these islands, especially in the face of ongoing disputes with the United Arab Emirates, which also claims sovereignty over the territories.

The celebration also serves as a reminder of the islands’ cultural, economic, and geopolitical significance, highlighting Iran’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and fostering national unity. The occasion fosters national pride and awareness of Iran’s historical ties to these territories, which have been a focal point of regional geopolitics for decades.

