Zagros women wear Golvani, a scarf with 3,000-year-old history

TEHRAN—A customary headscarf of Lor women called ‘Golvani’ is not just a piece of clothing. It is a combination of history, veil, and identity that has a record of 3,000 years in Zagros land.

Traditional clothing is not just a collection of fabrics and patterns; it is a living document of the identity, cultural memory, and social history of a nation, Mehr news agency wrote.

In Lorestan, women's clothing, and especially the authentic Golvani headscarf, not only has an artistic and aesthetic place, but also carries layers of meaning, history, and ancient beliefs of local people.

In recent decades, while waves of modernization and lifestyle changes have marginalized many cultural elements, part of this heritage in Lorestan has remained intact and has continued to exist as a symbol of dignity, modesty, and the roots of Iranian culture.

Head of Lorestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Ata Hassanpour explained that Lori traditional clothing is a collection of colors, diversity, and beauty that has been able to embody the spirit of culture, authenticity, and identity of a Lor woman. In addition to its visual effects, this dress is also perfect in terms of modesty and truly shows the elegance of a Lor woman.

He added that each of the components of this dress, from the headscarf to the bodysuit, slippers, and shoes, has a specific place and function, and it forms a harmonious and distinctive set.

This cultural researcher added that according to a research conducted and based on archaeological findings in excavations in Lorestan, Khuzestan, and the western regions of the country, this headband is about 3,000 years old and even more.

It is true that this headband is seen on the heads of Lor women, but in the past it was also widely used to decorate men's clothing, he said. Lor men would tie Golvani around their felt hats during battle to make the hat resistant to wind and give their appearance a special awe and effect, he added.

He also said that during the festivals, men would also use Golvani; they would either tie it around their hats or wear it around their necks, which shows the prominent role of this headband in Lor clothing culture. He added: “This headscarf in Lori culture is not just a piece of clothing; it is part of the collective memory of our people, which has also been manifested through poetry and music.”

Hassanpour emphasized that the variety of colors in Lori dress is one of the outstanding features of this clothing. These colors not only create visual beauty, but also represent the vitality, culture, and life-loving spirit of Lor people, he added.

He stated that one of the components of the Lor women's clothing is Giveh, a traditional footwear, which has been very popular among women. He explained that Givehs have been the best choice for nomadic living conditions and long trips in nature due to their lightness, strength, and comfort.

Today, among young girls, wearing wristbands is a fashion and a beauty aspect, but in the past, these decorations were part of the traditional clothes of Lor women. Alongside these wristbands, they would also hang a very small bell. The use of this bell was not only decorative. When migrating, walking through plains, deserts, forests, and pastures, the delicate sound of this bell would drive away snakes and scorpions.

He emphasized that this means that the decorations on women's clothing were not only designed for beauty, but also had a protective and safety role and were part of the awareness of Lor women about nature.

“If you visit the Anthropology Museum of Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, you will see a complete women's dress in one of the showcases.”

Hassanpour continued that along with all the decorative, aesthetic, and identity features of Lor women's clothing, the most important characteristic of this clothing is that the Lor woman's hijab was completely observed from head to toe.

He added: “This feature is not limited to Lorestan; rather, such covering and dignity can be seen in the clothes of Kurdish, Azari, Sistani, Baluchi and even in northern Iran. These are the characteristics of an Iranian woman; a dignified and at the same time fully covered woman.”

This covering and complete hijab is not specific to the Islamic era; rather, it existed and is rooted in this land for centuries before Islam. This fact can be seen in many inscriptions, historical images and Iranian miniatures.

Also, Nahid Parvizpour, a senior official of Lorestan Governor-General Office, emphasized the long-standing position of the original covering in the Zagros region. “In the cultural zone of Zagros, especially among the Lor, Kurdish, and Bakhtiari tribes, traditional clothing has always been a sign of decency, dignity, and identity of Iranian women, and this meaning has been institutionalized in the minds and lives of the local people.”

