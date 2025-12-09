Israel killed nearly half of all journalists slain globally, new report confirms

A new report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published Tuesday confirms that 67 journalists were killed worldwide between December 1, 2024, and December 1, 2025, nearly half of them in the Gaza Strip, where they were killed by Israeli forces.

According to Al Mayadeen, the organization warns that press freedom violations in 2025 have sharply increased, particularly in war zones. "Journalists do not die, they are killed," RSF declared in its annual report, highlighting the growing danger faced by media professionals worldwide.

According to RSF, the significant rise in journalist deaths this year is largely due to the Israeli military's targeting of journalists in the Gaza Strip.

The report states that 29 journalists were killed in the Palestinian territories over the past 12 months while performing their duties, bringing the total number since October 2023 to at least 220, including those killed outside the scope of their professional work.

"The Israeli army is the worst enemy of journalists," the organization stated.

Anne Bocandet, RSF’s editorial director, said many of the killings were the result of deliberate targeting. "There are no stray bullets... it is indeed a deliberate targeting of journalists because they are conveying to the world what is happening in these areas," she told AFP.

The Israeli military and illegal settlers have also carried out 57 violations and assaults against Palestinian journalists across the occupied West Bank and Gaza during November, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) reported on Saturday.