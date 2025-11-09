TEHRAN – The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States and officially put into effect on October 10, was intended to pause the violence in Gaza. However, recent developments suggest the truce may have served as a strategic cover for Israel to continue its military operations with reduced international scrutiny.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli forces have killed more than 240 Palestinians. Gaza’s Health Ministry, staffed by medical professionals, reported on Saturday that the total number of people killed in Gaza since the war began has surpassed 69,000. This increase includes 284 victims whose identities were verified after their bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The rise in deaths is due to both ongoing attacks and the continued discovery of bodies buried under debris. On Sunday, an Israeli drone strike killed a Palestinian in the town of Bani Suheila, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israel has also been accused of trying to control the narrative by blocking independent journalists from entering Gaza. Journalist and human rights advocate Maha Hussaini told Al Jazeera that Israel not only targets journalists but also restricts media access to limit public awareness of the situation.

Palestinian journalists who remain in Gaza face constant danger. Hussaini described how drones interfere with their work and how the trauma of ongoing attacks makes reporting difficult. Despite these risks, she said journalists feel a duty to document what they witness, including possible war crimes.

One of those journalists, Saleh al-Jafarawi, was killed in Gaza City just days after the ceasefire was announced.

The ceasefire appears to have functioned less as a humanitarian gesture and more as a tactical maneuver to shield Israel from global criticism. While Hamas has largely adhered to the terms, Israel has continued its campaign with impunity. This imbalance reinforces the perception that ceasefires are often structured to benefit Israeli military strategy rather than protect Palestinian lives. Hamas, despite being vilified in Western media, remains the only organized force resisting occupation and defending Gaza’s population. The continued targeting of civilians and journalists underlines the need for global accountability and a reassessment of how ceasefires are negotiated and enforced.

The ongoing violence and media restrictions raise serious doubts about the true purpose of the ceasefire. Instead of bringing peace, it appears to have allowed Israel to continue its operations while deflecting international attention. The situation demands a closer look at how ceasefires are used — and misused — in conflict zones.