South Pars gas output rises 6m cubic meters

TEHRAN – Iran has raised daily gas extraction from the South Pars gas field, it shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, to 722 million cubic meters, up six million cubic meters from last winter, after a year of targeted drilling and overhaul work, Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the field, announced.

Touraj Dehghani, managing director of the company, said the increase reflects a package of technical and operational measures, including new wells, equipment upgrades and efforts to improve the reliability of production facilities.

He said the enhanced output underscores progress at Iran’s largest shared gas field, which he described as the backbone of the country’s gas supply network.

Dehghani added that higher winter-season capacity will improve the resilience of nationwide gas deliveries during peak demand.

The South Pars field, shared between Iran and Qatar, is the world’s largest gas reservoir and a vital source of energy for domestic use, industries, and exports.

