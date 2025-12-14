TPO to hold conference on trade opportunities with India

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) will hold its second conference on understanding the Indian market and trade opportunities later this month, as officials and business representatives assess ways to expand Iran’s limited share of one of the world’s largest economies.

The conference, titled “Understanding the Market and Trade Opportunities with India,” will be held on Dec. 17 at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds, organized by the TPO in cooperation with a private sector event operator.

According to the TPO, the event is aimed at helping Iranian companies strengthen their presence in the Indian market and is being organized in parallel with Iran’s participation in two major exhibitions in India: The Global Village of India Trade and Cultural Exchange exhibition in Surat and the India Chemical and Petrochemical Industry Exhibition in Mumbai.

Organizers said the conference would focus on market analysis, commercial capacities and practical pathways for expanding bilateral trade, particularly by improving the readiness of Iranian firms to enter or scale up operations in India.

EF/MA