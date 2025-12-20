S. Korea, UNICEF join hands to boost resilience in Sistan-Baluchestan province

TEHRAN – Funded by the Republic of Korea, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in cooperation with the Government of Iran, has constructed a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kohak, Sistan-Baluchestan province, to foster resilience in the region.

The Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) project was finished in under a year and was officially inaugurated on November 18-19.

The Kohak project helps keep the local environment safe and clean, lessens the impacts of water scarcity, and supports the health and livelihood of local families, including Afghan refugees and host communities, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on December 17.

The new facility treats 1,000 cubic meters of wastewater every day, serving about 10,000 people. Importantly, it stops untreated sewage from polluting the Chahnimes reservoir, which is a key source of safe water for the area.

During the opening ceremony, which brought together many important officials from the government, Parliament, the esteemed donor the Republic of Korea, and ministries, Monika Oledzka Nielsen, UNICEF Deputy Representative Programmed in Iran, noted the importance of working together: “Today’s visit reflects the strength of collaboration… This initiative represents a vital investment in public health, environmental protection, and climate resilience, benefiting thousands of people and setting a strong example for sustainable development.”

Reusing water to help farmers

A key part of the Kohak plant is that it treats wastewater well enough to be used again. This treated sewage, which has retained the standards of clean and safe water for agriculture again will now go to local farms and green areas. This idea helps the economy, makes communities stronger, and protects the inhabitants by reducing the impacts of sand and dust storms.

The Republic of Korea provided generous funding for the project. They have focused their support on Sistan-Baluchestan because of the challenges the province faces, like water scarcity and the needs of refugees.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran, Kim Junpyo, confirmed their commitment: “Korea knows from its own history how vital international solidarity can be… This is why we are committed to working with Iran and UNICEF to strengthen resilience and improve the well-being of families in Sistan-Baluchestan.”

The Embassy also visited other UNICEF-supported health and WASH projects in the province. UNICEF confirms its long-term commitment to the well-being of all communities in Iran.

UNICEF services in Sistan-Baluchestan

In October, UNICEF organized workshops targeting counselors from Primary Health Care (PHC) centers and schools across 14 cities in the southern and eight in the northern parts of Sistan-Baluchestan province.

So far, two workshops have been held in the province. The first training workshop took place in Chabahar from October 6 to 9, 2025, and the second was held in Zahedan from October 19 to 22.

Their goal was to help local Primary Health Care and School counselors guide and support parents of adolescents in adopting positive parenting approaches, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on November 10.

Psychologists and counselors in Sistan-Baluchestan province are now better equipped to support families with parenting skills thanks to a UNICEF-supported Adolescent Positive Parenting training program.

In July, UNICEF in close cooperation with the Chabahar Department of Health and the local electricity authority, installed hybrid solar power systems in Primary Health Care facilities to ensure essential health services are not interrupted across Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea, the solarization of health centers in Chabahar and four neighboring districts—Konarak, Qasre Qand, Dashtiari, and Zarabad will support the health facilities in continuation of essential health services during electricity cuts.

A comprehensive field assessment across eight rural primary healthcare facilities in this province in May 2025, conducted by UNICEF and Chabahar University of Medical Sciences, indicated a critical lack of reliable electricity that endangers essential services such as vaccine storage, safe childbirth, water pumping, and sterilization, the UNICEF website reported in a press release on July 15.

In response, a solarization initiative has been launched, with six facilities selected for the first phase. The project will equip centers with photovoltaic panels, battery storage, and smart load controllers to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The Initiative includes a clear roadmap for procurement, installation, and maintenance, with active involvement of local engineers and health workers to ensure long-term sustainability.

