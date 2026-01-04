Transport fleet moves 454m tons of cargo in 9 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s public road transport fleet moved 454.1 million tons of cargo nationwide from the start of the current Iranian year (late March 2025) through the end of the first nine months, marking a modest increase in freight activity, officials said.

According to the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, cargo volumes carried by public transport rose 2.6 percent in the nine-month period compared with the same period last year.

Mehrdad Hamdollahi, head of the organization’s freight transport office, said construction and mining materials accounted for 151.4 million tons of the total cargo moved, while agricultural, livestock and food products totaled 88.5 million tons.

He said the cargo transport activity was supported by the issuance of 29.3 million waybills for freight vehicles operating across the country’s road network, reflecting sustained demand for road-based logistics despite broader economic pressures.

Road transport remains the backbone of domestic freight movement, linking production centers, ports and consumption markets across Iran. Officials have said incremental gains in freight volumes point to stable internal supply chains, particularly for basic goods and construction-related materials.

EF/MA