Persian version of Chekhov’s “Ward No. 6” republished 

TEHRAN- The 37th edition of a Persian translation of the renowned Russian author Anton Chekhov's 1892 novella “Ward No. 6” has recently been released by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Abtin Golkar.

Chekhov’s “Ward No. 6” is a searing philosophical novella set in a dilapidated provincial asylum in rural Russia. The story centers on Dr. Andrey Yefimitch Ragin, the hospital’s intelligent but profoundly apathetic chief physician. Disillusioned by the mediocrity and misery of his surroundings, he retreats into solitary philosophical contemplation, believing that inner peace and intellectual detachment are the only rational responses to life’s inherent suffering. He neglects his duties, allowing the filthy and oppressive Ward No. 6, where five mental patients are housed, to remain under the cruel supervision of a brutal orderly.

Ragin’s detached worldview is violently challenged when he finally engages with a patient, Ivan Dmitrich Gromov. Gromov, a paranoid but highly articulate and sensitive intellectual, passionately argues that suffering is real, injustice is tangible, and indifference to it is immoral. Captivated by these stimulating conversations, Ragin begins spending excessive time in the ward, finding in Gromov the only mind capable of matching his own.

This unconventional behavior sparks scandal in the small town. Rumors of the doctor’s own madness spread, orchestrated in part by his ambitious and cynical subordinate, Dr. Hobotov. Through manipulation, Ragin is tricked into taking a vacation, which leaves him destitute and socially isolated upon his return. In a cruel twist of fate, Hobotov and a former friend lure Ragin into Ward No. 6 under false pretenses and lock him inside as a patient.

Stripped of his status, freedom, and dignity, Ragin experiences the very physical and psychological brutality he had always dismissed as inconsequential. His abstract philosophy collapses in the face of real violence, neglect, and helplessness. In a final, bitter irony, his sudden, violent protest against his confinement leads to a beating that induces a fatal stroke. His enlightenment—the realization that suffering cannot be thought away—comes only through direct experience and at the cost of his life. The story concludes with the ward’s population, once five, returning to five, as Chekhov delivers a devastating critique of passive intellectualism and the moral bankruptcy of ignoring tangible human misery.

Anton Chekhov was a renowned Russian playwright and short story writer, born in 1860. He is celebrated for his influence on modern literature, particularly through his innovative narrative techniques and exploration of the human condition.

Chekhov's works often depict the complexities of life, focusing on themes of existentialism, social change, and the subtleties of human relationships. Notable plays such as "The Cherry Orchard," "Three Sisters," and "Uncle Vanya" showcase his ability to blend tragedy and comedy. Chekhov's mastery of character development and dialogue has left a lasting legacy, earning him a pivotal place in world literature.

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