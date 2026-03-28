US-Israeli airstrike damages university in Tehran as civilian toll across Iran mounts

TEHRAN — An airstrike carried out by American and Israeli forces has damaged research and educational buildings at the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran, according to a statement released by the university’s public relations office.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, causing extensive structural damage to the targeted facilities and spreading panic among residents of nearby residential and commercial areas, as well as patients at a hospital adjacent to the university.

The assault on the university is the latest in a series of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that have repeatedly targeted civilian sites across Iran since the onset of the war on February 28. Among the most devastating incidents was a missile attack on a school in Minab, which killed at least 175 people, over 100 of whom were children.

According to the latest figures on the broader impact of the ongoing airstrikes, civilian infrastructure has suffered widespread destruction across the country. A total of 71,547 residential units and 20,779 commercial units have been damaged in the provinces, bringing the combined number of affected civilian units to 93,233. In the capital alone, 31,562 residential and commercial units have sustained damage. The strikes have also taken a severe toll on public services and emergency infrastructure: 295 health, medical, and EMS facilities have been hit, along with 600 schools and educational units. Additionally, 17 Red Crescent centers and the organization’s administrative headquarters have been affected, while 48 rescue and firefighting vehicles, 46 ambulances operated by the Red Crescent and EMS, and three relief helicopters have been destroyed or put out of service.

Under international humanitarian law, specifically the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, attacking civilian areas is prohibited due to the core principles of distinction and proportionality. The principle of distinction requires parties to a conflict to always distinguish between civilian populations and combatants, and between civilian objects and military objectives—attacking only the latter.

The U.S. and Israel have repeatedly attacked civilian sites and citizens in Gaza and Lebanon in the past two and a half years too.