UNSC draft scales back as Bahrain drops authorization for offensive force

TEHRAN- A draft resolution proposed by Bahrain to the United Nations Security Council has been scaled back, removing language that could authorize offensive military action, following pressure from China and Russia and objections from France.

The draft, which addresses maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, initially included a provision allowing states to use “all necessary means” to ensure the safe passage of vessels — wording that in UN practice can be interpreted as permitting the use of military force, including offensive operations.

However, the clause faced strong opposition from China and Russia, which warned that such authorization could escalate tensions and risk widening the conflict. France also expressed concerns over the potential consequences of broadly permitting the use of force.

A vote on the resolution had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed. The Security Council is now expected to reconvene and vote on a revised version of the draft, with the contentious language removed, on Saturday.