Iran FM: Bushehr nuclear site struck 4 times by US and Israel

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Saturday that the Bushehr nuclear plant has been struck four times by the United States and Israel during the ongoing conflict, warning that the attacks pose serious risks to the Persian Gulf region.

On Saturday morning, a projectile from a joint US‑Israeli strike hit near the perimeter of the Bushehr facility in southern Iran, killing a member of the plant’s physical protection staff and damaging an auxiliary building.

“Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran,” Aaraghchi wrote on X.

He criticized a lack of global concern for the safety of Bushehr’s nuclear infrastructure, drawing a contrast with the attention paid to nuclear sites in Ukraine. “Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?”

He also said that recent strikes on petrochemical facilities “convey real objectives,” suggesting the US and Israel are targeting Iran’s critical industrial and energy sectors.

Bushehr, Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, is a key component of the country’s civilian energy network and a focal point of international concern given the potential consequences of any serious damage near nuclear material storage or reactor systems.

As the conflict enters its sixth week, Tehran has repeatedly condemned foreign strikes as violations of international law and a threat to regional stability.

