Trade minister announces round-the-clock management to supply goods, control market

TEHRAN- The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade stated that the central headquarters of the ministry was formed in the very first hours of the war, adding: "The managers, deputies, and staff of this ministry have been present at their workplaces around the clock, without leaving the field for a single moment."

According to a Mehr News Agency report citing the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak told a meeting with representatives of parliament: "The government and all institutions are standing together with full coordination and cohesion, and the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has a direct and operational role in this process."

Referring to the recent extraordinary circumstances and likening them to a "12-day war," he continued: "In the first hours of the war, the central headquarters of the ministry was formed. Managers, deputies, and staff remained at their workplaces around the clock, without leaving the field for a moment. Three-hour reports on market conditions in the provinces were received, and regular webinar meetings were held for continuous monitoring and rapid resolution of shortages."

The minister, expressing gratitude to the Chamber of Guilds, unions, and market trustees who even sent field reports on holidays, added: "To control the market, our fundamental principle was to keep shelves stocked. Producers were asked to increase output, and some units operated in three shifts."

He added: "Furthermore, the capacity of the freight transport fleet was increased to unload goods from customs as quickly as possible. These measures led to the immediate compensation of shortages and prevented potential exploitation."

Atabak further emphasized: "The Organization for Protection of Consumers and Producers and the State Inspectorate Organization intervened forcefully and did not allow war conditions to create an opportunity for profiteering by violators."

Referring to the country's economic future, he noted: "After overcoming these circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran will attain the highest economic standing. We will lift the sanctions ourselves, and we will demand compensation for this war from its initiators."

The minister, referring to international correspondence regarding the US-Israeli attacks, stated: "Correspondence with the UNIDO organization has been carried out, and was followed up again today, so that the legal actions needed by Iran can be taken and implemented as quickly as possible."

The Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, in an official letter to UNIDO, on March 26, called for an end to attacks on Iran's non-military industrial facilities and for compensation for damages.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, in a letter addressed to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), while detailing the extent of damage inflicted on certain production units, has called for specialized cooperation and technical support from the organization to assess, rebuild, and restore the country's industrial capacities.

Mohammad Atabak, commenting on the damages caused by the US and Israeli aggression against Iran's production and industrial sectors, stated: "We have conducted visits to the factories that were hit; actions needed to be taken, and the extent of damage to the factories varied."

He added: "The amount of damages has been estimated by teams, and measures such as granting extensions for social security payments, worker salaries, and taxes have been pursued to compensate for part of the damages."

Referring to the details of the letter and UNIDO's pivotal role in industrial development and enhancing production capabilities, the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade said: "According to international law, non-military production units should not be targeted. In this letter, it has been requested that this international body, in line with its missions, put the necessary measures on its agenda."

Atabak emphasized: "Factories that produce public goods or necessities for the people should not be targeted. However the enemy has carried out this aggression against factories, it seems the US does not adhere to any convention. Therefore, we have asked the United Nations to intervene in this matter."

He stated: "Unfortunately, the UN acts with a double standard, and we see this duality so clearly that we truly believe it will lead to a very difficult accountability for the organization's own future."

According to him, under the provisions of conventions based on international agreements, civilian industries should not be targeted in conflicts. This issue must be investigated and pursued by international bodies.

Emphasizing that attacks on factories must be stopped as a first step, the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade said: "Ultimately, the amount of damages must also be paid by the aggressor country, and just laws must be established."

Atabak, stressing the necessity of maintaining the sustainability of production for public goods and essential commodities, announced: "Technical documentation and supplementary reports on the status of damaged units are being compiled and, once finalized, will be submitted to UNIDO for expert review. This correspondence aims to enhance technical coordination and utilize international capacities for the swift recovery of industrial units."

He added: "The Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, in an official letter to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has called for an end to attacks on non-military industrial facilities, the official declaration of the extent of damages, and the pursuit of compensation for them."

MA