20,000 Tourists Visit Ancient Monuments in Yazd

TEHRAN Head of the provincial office of Iran Touring and Tourism Organization in Yazd Province, Ali-Mohammad Sadeqi, said that some 20,000 foreign tourists have so far visited the historical monuments of Yazd Province. Speaking to IRNA, Sadeqi underlined that the number of foreign tourists who have visited Yazd Province this year is 130 times greater than the number of tourists who visited the province last year.

He said that the tourists were mainly from Germany, Australia, the United States, Japan and Italy, adding that they visited the ancient monuments of the city of Yazd such as Jame' Mosque and the Zoroastrian Fire Temple. He noted that the tourists also visited the historical monuments in the cities of Ardakan and Meybod. Sadeqi further said that a data bank giving information related to tourists will be established in the province in the near future. Moreover, he stressed that the number of travel agencies in Yazd Province has increased from 9 to 25 this year.

Yazd Province hosts more than 100.000 foreign tourists annually.

Jame' Mosque, Zoroastrian Fire Temple, Amir Chakhmaq Monument, Eskandar's Prison and Eagle Mountain are among main tourist attractions of Yazd Province.

