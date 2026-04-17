Iran’s cultural heritage exhibition draws crowds in China amid wartime destruction at home

TEHRAN – As airstrikes by the United States and Israel battered parts of Iran and damaged dozens of cultural landmarks, a strikingly different scene unfolded thousands of kilometers away in China, where an exhibition of Persian antiquities drew growing numbers of visitors and deepened public curiosity about Iranian civilization.

Hosted in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia province, the exhibition showcased more than 150 historical artifacts from Iran, including finely crafted glassware and intricately woven carpets. The collection, part of a traveling cultural program across China, gained unexpected momentum after the outbreak of hostilities started on February 28.

Originally scheduled to conclude in March, the exhibition was extended into April due to rising demand, reflecting what observers describe as a surge of cultural interest among Chinese museum-goers at a time of geopolitical tension.

Curators said the war has lent the exhibition a heightened sense of urgency and emotional weight. Dong Bibing, who oversaw the display, described feeling “heartbroken” upon learning that Iranian heritage sites, including the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace, had suffered damage during the bombardments, CNN reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, he emphasized the significance of safeguarding the artifacts on display. “There is a protective instinct now,” he said, noting that the collection represents not only artistic excellence but also a tangible link to a civilization currently under strain.

Iran’s cultural legacy spans millennia, with landmarks such as Persepolis symbolizing the architectural and artistic achievements of the Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC). According to Iranian authorities, more than 130 heritage sites have been damaged or destroyed during the six-week bombing campaign, prompting concern from international bodies including UNESCO.

While Washington and Tel Aviv have denied deliberately targeting cultural sites, the scale of destruction has raised alarm among heritage experts and fueled global attention toward Iran’s historical assets. President Donald Trump has previously threatened to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization” if it does not cave to his demands.



In China, that attention has translated into a broader cultural awakening. Visitors to the Hohhot exhibition have shared their experiences widely, encouraging others to attend and learn more about Iran’s past. For many, the artifacts offer a rare and immediate connection to a country often perceived as distant or unfamiliar.

The growing interest extends beyond museum halls. Bookstores in Beijing have reported increased demand for titles on Iran, including Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi, a coming-of-age story set during the Iranian Revolution. The book, along with documentaries and academic texts, has seen renewed popularity as Chinese readers seek to better understand the country behind the headlines.

University libraries have also recorded a spike in readership, with students exploring Iran’s history, politics, and culture. Some cite a desire to grasp the roots of the conflict, while others are drawn by the artistic and architectural richness of Iranian heritage.



According to the CNN report, analysts note that the surge in interest is partly shaped by perceived cultural parallels between China and Iran—both civilizations with ancient origins and strong national narratives rooted in historical continuity. At the same time, shared geopolitical tensions with the United States have contributed to a sense of affinity among segments of the Chinese public.

Curators involved in the exhibition say the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Yin Quanbin, a Chinese curator based in Iran, expressed hope that the display would humanize Iranians in the eyes of Chinese audiences.

“They have their own joys and sorrows, their own perspectives,” he said, adding that cultural exchange can play a vital role in fostering mutual understanding during times of conflict.

As the Hohhot exhibition concludes its latest run, organizers plan to move the collection to another Chinese city, continuing its nationwide tour. For many visitors, the exhibition has become more than a display of artifacts, it is a reminder of the fragility and resilience of cultural heritage in times of war.

The contrast is stark: while parts of Iran’s historical landscape face destruction, its cultural legacy continues to captivate audiences abroad, underscoring both the global value of heritage and the urgent need for its protection.

AM

