17th Gol Ghaltan festival underway with new community-focused approach

TEHRAN - The city of Amirieh in Semnan province has launched its 17th edition of its nationally recognized Gol Ghaltan ritual, introducing a more traditional, community-based approach to the centuries-old ceremony, local officials said.

Held annually in the Persian month of Ordibehesht (April–May), the ritual coincides with the blooming of Damask roses, known locally as “Gol-e Mohammadi.” Amirieh, often referred to as the “capital of Gol Ghaltan,” welcomes families from across the country who bring their infants to take part in the ceremony.

The ritual, which involves gently rolling babies under one year old in rose petals, was inscribed on Iran’s national intangible cultural heritage list in 2010 as the first such heritage from Semnan province and the country’s second overall after Nowruz.

Amirieh’s mayor, Mostafa Fouadian, has said this year’s festival began on May 5 and will feature a shift away from centralized events toward smaller-scale ceremonies observed in traditional homes across the town.

“In the 17th edition, efforts have been made to preserve the authenticity of the ritual by holding ceremonies in local households,” Fouadian said. “So far, five traditional homes have been prepared, and more will be added in the coming days.”

Registration for participating infants is being conducted through the festival’s secretariat, he added, noting that guidelines have also been issued to ensure the event is held in a respectful and spiritual manner.

The Gol Ghaltan ritual is rooted in long-standing local beliefs that rolling infants in rose petals promotes health, vitality, and protection against illnesses, particularly allergies. Elderly women in the region say the practice also helps maintain the baby’s skin and contributes to overall well-being.

The ceremony typically involves female family members, including mothers and grandmothers, who gather rose petals at dawn in nearby gardens. On the day of the ritual, the baby is placed on a cloth covered with petals and gently rolled while prayers and traditional songs are recited.

Alongside the ritual, a series of cultural activities is being organized at Amirieh’s historic citadel, including traditional rosewater distillation, local bread baking, and textile weaving.

Fouadian said that Amirieh currently has about seven hectares of rose gardens, both municipally owned and privately managed. Harvesting of the flowers began in conjunction with the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, significant date in the Islamic calendar.

He added that around two metric tons of roses are expected to be harvested from municipal gardens this season, primarily for use in the Gol Ghaltan ceremony and the production of rosewater, known as “golab.”

Amirieh, with a population of just over 3,000, is located approximately 20 kilometers west of Damghan and 90 kilometers east of Semnan city.

Despite its small size, the town has gained national recognition for preserving and promoting the Gol Ghaltan ritual, which continues to draw visitors and highlight Iran’s rich intangible cultural heritage.

AM