Global ripple effects of Strait of Hormuz turmoil

TEHRAN- In recent weeks, the world has watched with growing concern as geopolitical tensions in the West Asia reach a boiling point.

The shifts in the Strait of Hormuz and its handling by Iran, following the assault by the US and the Israeli regime on Iranian territory, have not only triggered record-breaking swings in worldwide energy prices but have also set off warning bells for a severe economic meltdown across numerous nations.

What was once a localized conflict is now sending shockwaves through every corner of the global economy.

As the world’s most critical maritime corridor for energy, the Strait of Hormuz moves roughly 20–25 percent of the globe’s daily oil consumption.

Nearly two months after the US-Israeli coalition’s military strike against Iran, it has become evident to all—even in the most distant corners of the world—that people are experiencing the fallout from restricted navigation through this channel in their everyday lives.

Today, it is commonly accepted that the effects of limiting ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz have surpassed regional boundaries and disrupted the global economy.

Before the US-Israeli aggression against Iran began, approximately 20 large oil tankers passed through the strait each day. Now, due to the enforced constraints, it is estimated that 17 to 20 million barrels of oil have been removed from global supply.

Over recent weeks, we have seen the immediate outcome in the spike of prices for various fossil fuels, particularly oil and gas, sparking a fresh inflationary wave first in energy-importing nations and then elsewhere.

Global economy analysts contend that the intensified restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have crippled the West Asian oil supply chain for months, driving inflation and joblessness to unprecedented heights worldwide.

Among the countries most affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront, as they obtain over 70 percent of their imported oil via this strait.

In Europe, nations like Italy, Spain, and Greece, which are heavily reliant on Persian Gulf oil, are confronting steep rises in energy expenses and a slowdown in industrial output.

Even the United States, despite boosting its own oil production, has not escaped price instability and interruptions in the global supply network.

As the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz deepens, no nation remains an island unaffected by the turbulence.

From Asian manufacturing hubs to European factories and American consumers, the pain of restricted energy flows is becoming universal.

Unless diplomatic solutions prevail and the waterways are reopened to normal traffic, the world should brace for prolonged economic instability, rising unemployment, and continued inflationary pressure.

The strait may be narrow, but its closure casts a very wide shadow.