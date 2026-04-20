Iranian President orders urgent restoration of war-damaged heritage sites

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the immediate restoration of cultural and historical sites damaged in recent attacks and called for targeted support for tourism-related businesses, along with accelerated infrastructure development.

During a visit to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Monday, Pezeshkian reviewed the ministry’s performance across sectors, with a focus on its response under what officials described as exceptional national conditions.

In a meeting with the minister and senior officials, the president received a comprehensive report on damage caused to historical and cultural sites during the recent war, which was commenced jointly by US and Israel on Feb. 28.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of safeguarding the country’s cultural and historical identity, urging authorities to accelerate documentation of damage, secure emergency funding, and draw on both domestic and international capacities to restore the affected sites.

Separately, the meeting reviewed the ministry’s management of travel during the Nowruz holidays. Officials reported that despite constraints linked to the broader situation, measures were implemented in accommodation, transportation, welfare services and oversight of tourism facilities. These steps were said to have contributed to a more balanced distribution of travel and a relative increase in traveler satisfaction.

The ministry highlighted the expansion of smart infrastructure, the launch of integrated travel service platforms, and increased field inspections among key actions taken during the period.

The session also addressed the condition of businesses and jobs linked to tourism, handicrafts and cultural heritage that have been impacted by the conflict and recent developments. Authorities outlined support packages including financial facilities, deferred debt repayments, insurance assistance, and capacity-building programs aimed at affected stakeholders.

Pezeshkian underscored the role of these sectors in employment and regional economic stability, calling for targeted assistance to avoid disruptions in production and service chains.

In concluding remarks, the president described the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts as strategically important for preserving national identity assets and strengthening cultural diplomacy. He called for greater coordination among government bodies, increased use of expert capacity, and faster implementation of reconstruction and development programs.

He also expressed appreciation for ministry officials, tourism industry workers, handicrafts practitioners and cultural heritage professionals, and emphasized the need to strengthen support for the private sector and expand the tourism industry.

AM